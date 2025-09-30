Source: Michael Hickey / Getty

Why Is IU Lecturing Students About ‘White Privilege’? Does Governor Braun know about this? Didn’t he just replace all the IU trustees?

Tony Katz:

So just last week I shared a story about an IU professor, graduate level professor, and the professor was handing out these insane sheets working on this, working on that, a quiz to check, for example, your white privilege handouts digitally, and others race based trauma and traumatic stress, privilege and barrier reflection, personal political ideologies. And what you come to is that this is a professor who believes in the nonsense of white privilege and believes that in order to properly teach the class, you have to believe it too. There’s no room for disagreement. You must agree to it, you must believe it. And I was sent all sorts of handouts and everything else, and I share one on the Twitter X a handout that’s so ridiculous, it’s so radical. This August twenty 2025 edition of the Media Bias Chart that it refers to Mark Levin as the most extreme political right just to the left of Laura Loomer. Mark Levin:

I shared this last week. This is embarrassing, absolutely madness, silliness. But this is just one of many, many things that’s going on out there. Well, it seems that whether it was us discussing it here, maybe others were discussing it elsewhere and getting some of this information. The professors, as the story is related, has stated to the class classes, you know, if you’re not comfortable with the things here, you can leave that. If you know things might be uncomfortable, and if you’ve got an issue, you reflect on whether or not this is the right thing for you to be doing. As if somehow, if you don’t believe in all the race-based nonsense, pseudo intellectualism, of this hate, of this division that goes on in the left, maybe you should find another career. I would like for you to explain what’s going on. What is it that you teach and to what standard does the idea of “If you don’t believe in white privilege, you can’t engage a career in name the thing”? Where does that exist? I’m told that there’s a code of ethics. Show me where in name the name the industry or name the field where the code of ethics states if you don’t believe in white privilege, you can’t have a job in this field. Do you have professors who are engaged in that conversation saying that to students, even on the graduate level, who have to get through the class in order to get on with their career. Even if you think the career is silly or nutty or anything else, makes no difference. Here’s a professor not engaged in a conversation of data, but rather in a conversation of feelings. Agree with me or else agree with me? Or you don’t belong here? That’s a serious issue. Are you, and I want to be clear that I would doubt that you are alone in this. There are probably plenty other universities across the country, never mind just in the state of Indiana where you see this. But I’m asking, is this being taught on the IU campus on the graduate level, and if so, does the IU board know? Didn’t we just replace all the IU trustees?

