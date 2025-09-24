Listen Live
Michael Pittman Jr. Mic’d Up During Colts Week 3 Blowout vs Titans

Published on September 24, 2025

Indianapolis Colts v Tennessee Titans
Wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. was mic’d up during the Indianapolis Colts’ dominant Week 3 victory over the Tennessee Titans.

The Colts’ star showcased his energy on the field, providing fans with an inside look at his communication with teammates and his excitement during key plays.

Pittman’s mic’d-up moments captured his passion for the game and his role in the Colts’ impressive performance, adding a unique perspective to their blowout win.

Watch below from Colts’ X:

