School Bus Driver Punishes Kids By Blasting Heat

A bus driver has been arrested for turning up the heat on old school discipline.

Officials in Sugarcreek, Pennsylvania, received several complaints a few weeks ago after parents say their kids were “crying and extremely sweaty” after getting off the school bus.

Allegedly, the 75-year-old bus driver told the students, ages 5-12, to close the windows of the bus and blasted the heat. He apparently was punishing the children for their behavior saying, “I am going to cook you all.” Officers estimate the heat reached between 95-100 degrees.

The driver reportedly told students he would bring a paddle the next day. He has been fired and charged with simple assault and reckless endangerment.

Now before you jump to horror or judgment, let’s go down the road of ‘back in my day.’ Hammer thinks that maybe kids these days need a little more consequences.

“Is it the most wise move in 2025? No, but this is what you get when you hire a 75 year-old to drive the bus. He’s doing stuff he used to do back in the day… I’m alright with this…they learned a lesson today.”

Nigel on the other hand, not as much for the ‘old school’ approach. He does remember when he was kid, his bus driver also carried a paddle with him.

We now ask the question to you, are you okay with this? Is there a line between traditional punishment and no consequences at all? Let us know what you think on X or Facebook!

Listen to the full discussion between Hammer and Nigel during today’s round of, Are You Okay with This?