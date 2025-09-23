Listen Live
Fort Wayne Police Officer Stabbed After Domestic Incident

Fort Wayne Police Officer Stabbed by Suspect After Domestic Incident

The Fort Wayne Police Department said an officer was stabbed Monday night while responding to a domestic disturbance.

Published on September 23, 2025

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — A Fort Wayne police officer is recovering after being stabbed by someone Monday night.

According to the Fort Wayne Police Department, officers were called to the area of 2100 Saint Mary’s Avenue in northwest Fort Wayne just before 6 p.m. for a report of a domestic disturbance. While investigating, an argument had started between a person and a Fort Wayne officer.

A few minutes after 6 p.m., an officer called for backup after reporting that an officer had been stabbed. The officer who was stabbed and other responding officers shot at the suspect, hitting them.

The injured officer and the suspect were both treated for their injuries by responding emergency medical personnel. The officer was then taken to a hospital in serious condition. His condition, along with the suspect’s, are unknown as of Tuesday morning.

Officers who fired their weapons have been placed on administrative leave as part of department protocol as the investigation continues.

