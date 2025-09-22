Listen Live
Disney Announces Jimmy Kimmel Live! Set to Return on Tuesday

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Set to Return on Tuesday

Published on September 22, 2025

Disney plans to bring “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” back to air on ABC’s broadcast network beginning on Tuesday (Sept 23), the company said in a statement.

“Last Wednesday, we made the decision to suspend production on the show to avoid further inflaming a tense situation at an emotional moment for our country. It is a decision we made because we felt some of the comments were ill-timed and thus insensitive,” Disney said in a statement Monday. “We have spent the last days having thoughtful conversations with Jimmy, and after those conversations, we reached the decision to return the show on Tuesday.”

The decision was announced almost a week after ABC said it was suspending the late night show indefinitely. The network had pulled the show days after the Kimmel made comments linking the alleged killer of conservative activist Charlie Kirk to President Donald Trump’s MAGA movement.

“We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it,” Kimmel said.

The suspension drew comparisons to CBS’s cancellation of “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” in July and raised questions about the protection of free speech in a Trump-era broadcast environment.

Following days of discussions, Disney CEO Bob Iger and Dana Walden, co-chair of Disney Entertainment, made the decision to return the show to air, the person said. The two executives informed Kimmel on Monday, sourced revealed.

The late night host will address the matter during his show set to be taped on Tuesday, according to a person familiar with the matter, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal matters.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Set to Return on Tuesday  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

