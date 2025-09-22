Listen Live
Education

10 Fun Facts About Fall

Published on September 22, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

1 of 10

1. It has two names

The season is known as both “fall” and “autumn.” The word “autumn” comes from Latin, while “fall” originated in 17th-century Britain as a shortening of the phrase “fall of the leaf.” While both are correct, “fall” is more commonly used in American English.

Harpers Ferry, West Virginia, USA
Source: Sean Pavone / Getty
SEE ALSO

2. Leaves change color due to a lack of sun

As days get shorter and there’s less sunlight, trees stop producing chlorophyll, the green pigment responsible for photosynthesis. This allows the yellow and orange pigments that were always present to finally show through.

Sunset in a clouded sky
Source: Raycat / Getty
SEE ALSO

3. Red and purple leaves are a sweet bonus

Unlike the yellows and oranges, the beautiful red and purple hues in some fall leaves are created by sugars trapped in the leaves. Cool nights and sunny days cause these sugars to produce vibrant pigments called anthocyanins.

Bright colorful autumn leaves texture background. Oak leaves close-up.
Source: OLEKSII KRIACHKO / Getty
SEE ALSO

4. Weight gain is a real thing

Studies suggest that humans, like many other mammals, tend to eat a bit more and gain a little weight in the fall. This is partly due to a primal instinct to stock up for winter.

Poppy Seed Cake
Source: S847 / Getty
SEE ALSO

5. Pumpkin is a fruit, not a vegetable

Pumpkins, along with all other types of squash, are technically fruits. To be specific, they are a type of berry! The word “pumpkin” comes from the Greek word pepon, which means “large melon.”

Fresh pumpkins at farmers markets close up
Source: Susan Perry / Getty
SEE ALSO

6. Bobbing for apples was a British courting ritual

The popular party game originated as a form of fortune-telling for young women in Britain. Each apple was assigned to a potential suitor, and the apple a woman was able to grab with her teeth was said to represent her future husband.

Red and green apples floating in a metal basin
Source: Ward DeWitt / Getty
SEE ALSO

7. Birds spend the fall preparing for their big trip

The fall migration is a massive undertaking. Birds can travel thousands of miles to reach warmer climates for the winter. The Arctic Tern holds the record, flying about 49,000 miles round-trip each year.

Astronomical beginning of fall
Source: picture alliance / Getty
SEE ALSO

8. The smell of fall is actually the smell of decay

That distinct, earthy scent we associate with autumn comes from the decomposition of leaves and plants as they break down. It’s a mix of chemical reactions from fungi, bacteria, and the plants themselves.

Astronomical beginning of fall
Source: picture alliance / Getty
SEE ALSO

9. Halloween’s roots are in an ancient fall festival

Halloween traditions can be traced back to the ancient Celtic festival of Samhain. People would light bonfires and wear costumes to ward off ghosts as they marked the end of the harvest and the beginning of the dark, cold winter.

Top View of Halloween Pumpkin Decoration with Spiders
Source: Pavlo Nosatenko / Getty
SEE ALSO

10. It’s the best season for stargazing

The cooler, less-humid air of fall makes the night sky clearer and less hazy than in the summer. With the nights growing longer, it’s the perfect time to look up and spot your favorite constellations.

RELATED | The Ultimate Guide to Fall Festivals in Indiana

Milky way stars and rural countryside silhouettes.
Source: m-gucci / Getty
SEE ALSO
PREVIOUS POST NEXT PAGE
12345678910
More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Joe Hogsett
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Indianapolis Considering $18M Bailout Loan

Political Activist Charlie Kirk Shot Dead At Utah Valley University
Local

Indiana DCS Confirms Staff Departure Over Social Media Post

Gov. Mike Braun
Local

Gov Braun: Data Centers Must Deliver Real Value to Indiana

Sophie Igou
Local

Shelbyville Mother Charged with Neglect in Toddler’s Death

Mourners In Indiana Gather For Vigil Honoring Charlie Kirk
Local

Charlie Kirk Remembered at Indiana University

Jim Banks at a congressional hearing
Local

Indiana Senator Jim Banks Targets Discord Over Violent Acts

Photo From Karoline Leavitt Instagram with her at Lake Tahoe
15 Items
Politics

15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World

Kendall And Casey cover Image
Politics

Kendall And Casey

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close