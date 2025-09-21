Listen Live
Hoosiers Move Up to #11 in Associated Press College Football Poll

Published on September 21, 2025

Illinois v Indiana
Caleb Bowlin

BLOOMINGTON, Ind.-The 4-0 Indiana Hoosier football team has been ranked #11 in the latest Associated Press College Football Poll that came out on Sunday.

Indiana has been ranked in the AP Poll for 17 straight weeks.

This is the highest the Hoosiers have been ranked in the month of September since 1969. It’s also the first time in program history IU has been ranked 12th or better in back-to-back seasons.

The Hoosiers blew out the Illinois Fighting Illini 63-10 Saturday night in Bloomington. Illinois dropped to #23 with the loss.

Seven Big Ten teams are in the Top 25 with Ohio State claiming the #1 spot.

Indiana plays the 3-1 Iowa Hawkeyes this upcoming Saturday at 3:30 in Iowa.

