How to Listen to IU Basketball On 93.1 WIBC

Published on October 24, 2025

How to Listen to IU Basketball on 93.1 WIBC

IU Basketball is hitting the airwaves on 93.1 WIBC for the 2025-26 season! Here’s how you can follow the Hoosiers all season long:

Listen on the Radio

Tune in to 93.1 WIBC to catch every IU Basketball game live. Don’t miss a moment of the action as the Hoosiers take the court.

Stream Online

Visit WIBC.com to stream the games live from your computer or mobile device.

Use the Mobile App

Download the WIBC app to listen to IU Basketball on the go. The app is available for both iOS and Android devices.

Ask Alexa

Simply say, “Alexa, play 93.1 WIBC,” and enjoy the game from the comfort of your home.

Stay tuned and cheer on the Hoosiers as they make their mark this season!

