How to Listen to IU Basketball On 93.1 WIBC
How to Listen to IU Basketball on 93.1 WIBC
IU Basketball is hitting the airwaves on 93.1 WIBC for the 2025-26 season! Here’s how you can follow the Hoosiers all season long:
Listen on the Radio
Tune in to 93.1 WIBC to catch every IU Basketball game live. Don’t miss a moment of the action as the Hoosiers take the court.
Stream Online
Visit WIBC.com to stream the games live from your computer or mobile device.
Use the Mobile App
Download the WIBC app to listen to IU Basketball on the go. The app is available for both iOS and Android devices.
Ask Alexa
Simply say, “Alexa, play 93.1 WIBC,” and enjoy the game from the comfort of your home.
Stay tuned and cheer on the Hoosiers as they make their mark this season!
SEE ALSO
- Board Cancels Coach’s Contract Following Internal Review
- NWS: Drought Conditions Persist, But Rain is Supposed to Arrive Soon in Indiana
- Carmel Nurse Practitioner Arrested After Eight-Month Investigation
- Mitch Daniels Urges Indiana GOP to Resist Push for Redistricting
- Anderson Police Looking for Armed Robbery Suspect
More from WIBC 93.1 FM