Listen Live
Local

Watchfire Ceremony to Honor Missing Hoosier Veterans

Published on September 17, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Watchfire Ceremony
Source: Indianapolis POW/MIA Council / Indianapolis POW/MIA Council

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – Indiana will pay tribute to its service members who were prisoners of war or are missing in action at a solemn ceremony on Thursday, September 18.

The annual Watchfire Ceremony, hosted by the Indianapolis POW/MIA Council, is a free and public event held at the Indiana War Memorial.

The ceremony will begin at 6:30 p.m. in Pershing Auditorium. Prior to the event, over 1,700 American flags, each representing an Indiana POW or MIA, will be strategically placed on the north grounds of the War Memorial.

During the ceremony, a candlelight “watchfire” will be illuminated on a podium. The tradition dates back to the Roman military, where a large bonfire was lit after a battle to help lost soldiers find their way home. The tradition was resurrected decades ago by Vietnam veterans as a symbol of remembrance.

As the watchfire flickers, every Indiana POW and MIA’s name will be announced while their picture is projected onto a screen, a solemn ritual to ensure they and their families are not forgotten.

In addition to the ceremony, historical learning stations will be available inside the museum for visitors of all ages to learn about military history.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Sentiment - Informed Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
FBI SEEKS HELP
Tony Katz Today

The Assassination Of Charlie Kirk Hits Home

President Trump Holds Swearing-In Ceremony For Interim U.S. Attorney For D.C. Jeanine Pirro
National

Charlie Kirk Fatally Shot at Utah Event, Suspect at Large

Court of Law and Justice Trial Session: Imparcial Honorable Judge Pronouncing Sentence, striking Gavel. Focus on Mallet, Hammer.
Local

Indiana Supreme Court Bans Howard County Judge

FBI SEEKS HELP
National

Tyler Robinson, 22, Identified as Suspect in Charlie Kirk Shooting

Turning Point USA Founder Charlie Kirk Mourned After Killing
Tony Katz + The Morning News

No Buildings Burned To The ground, No Riots Took Place

Photo From Karoline Leavitt Instagram with her at Lake Tahoe
15 Items
Politics

15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World

Political Activist Charlie Kirk Reportedly Shot At Utah Valley University
Local

Turning Point USA Indiana Remembers Kirk

Mike Braun inauguration
Politics

Gov. Braun Expresses Hope for Lower AES Indiana Rates

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close