Watchfire Ceremony to Honor Missing Hoosier Veterans

Source: Indianapolis POW/MIA Council / Indianapolis POW/MIA Council

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – Indiana will pay tribute to its service members who were prisoners of war or are missing in action at a solemn ceremony on Thursday, September 18.

The annual Watchfire Ceremony, hosted by the Indianapolis POW/MIA Council, is a free and public event held at the Indiana War Memorial.

The ceremony will begin at 6:30 p.m. in Pershing Auditorium. Prior to the event, over 1,700 American flags, each representing an Indiana POW or MIA, will be strategically placed on the north grounds of the War Memorial.

During the ceremony, a candlelight “watchfire” will be illuminated on a podium. The tradition dates back to the Roman military, where a large bonfire was lit after a battle to help lost soldiers find their way home. The tradition was resurrected decades ago by Vietnam veterans as a symbol of remembrance.

As the watchfire flickers, every Indiana POW and MIA’s name will be announced while their picture is projected onto a screen, a solemn ritual to ensure they and their families are not forgotten.

In addition to the ceremony, historical learning stations will be available inside the museum for visitors of all ages to learn about military history.