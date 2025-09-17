Listen Live
Aftermath Of The Assassination Of Charlie Kirk

Congressman Chip Roy to look into the root causes of Kirk's assassination and so many of the violent Incidents across our country.

Published on September 17, 2025

Turning Point USA Founder Charlie Kirk Mourned After Murder
Tony Kinnett:   

I don’t like just giving you guys the speculation from here in the cornfields of Indiana. So instead, we’re going to speculate from the very streets of Washington, right next to the Capitol. We’re going to Rob Bluey, head of the Daily Signal. That’s right, my boss’s boss, who make sure that if I’m fired, it’s done gently, Rob, Thanks for joining us.

Rob Bluey:

Thanks Tony is good to be with you today.

Tony Kinnett:   

Alright, I want to hop right into this to honor everybody’s time. There’s a lot of speculation as to what’s going to come out of the House of Representatives regarding some of the legislation from these terror events domestically, whether we’re talking about the assassination of our friend Charlie Kirk, whether we’re talking about the brutal murder and beyond lackluster response from Democrat officials in Charlotte of Iryna Zarutska What are we looking at, at least as far as what’s getting the most attention right now in the House.

