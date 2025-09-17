Source: Joe Raedle / Getty

Tony Kinnett:

I don’t like just giving you guys the speculation from here in the cornfields of Indiana. So instead, we’re going to speculate from the very streets of Washington, right next to the Capitol. We’re going to Rob Bluey, head of the Daily Signal. That’s right, my boss’s boss, who make sure that if I’m fired, it’s done gently, Rob, Thanks for joining us.

Rob Bluey:

Thanks Tony is good to be with you today.

Tony Kinnett:

Alright, I want to hop right into this to honor everybody’s time. There’s a lot of speculation as to what’s going to come out of the House of Representatives regarding some of the legislation from these terror events domestically, whether we’re talking about the assassination of our friend Charlie Kirk, whether we’re talking about the brutal murder and beyond lackluster response from Democrat officials in Charlotte of Iryna Zarutska What are we looking at, at least as far as what’s getting the most attention right now in the House.

Listen to the “Aftermath Of The Assassination Of Charlie Kirk” discussion in full here:

Listen to the show in full here: ANTIFA Network Hunt Underway, … – The Tony Kinnett Cast – Apple Podcasts

Subscribe to the Tony Kinnett Cast Podcast!

The Tony Kinnett Cast on Apple Podcasts

The Tony Kinnett Cast | Podcast on Spotify

The Tony Kinnett Cast | iHeart