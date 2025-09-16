Grit & Grace Nation Opens Enrollment for Virtual Leadership Academy

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – A virtual leadership program is currently accepting applications for its upcoming academic year.

The Grit & Grace Leadership Academy, a program from the non-profit Grit & Grace Nation, offers mentorship and leadership development for young girls. The program is accepting enrollment for girls ages 12 to 18 until September 19.

Founded in 2020, Grit & Grace Nation aims to foster personal and professional growth for young women. The Leadership Academy, which began in 2023, is a virtual space where participants meet from September through May.

The curriculum, which is data-driven and statistically proven, focuses on building essential skills for life and leadership. These include confidence, emotional resilience, communication, and goal-setting. According to the organization, girls in the academy show a 62% improvement across key areas.

“Character development, emotional growth, and mental health support for our young girls across the country is such an important aspect of why Grit & Grace Nation exists,” said founder Fanchon Stinger. Stinger, a 15-time Emmy-winning journalist, launched the organization to prepare the next generation of female leaders.

In addition to the virtual academy, the organization also has local chapters and hosts an annual conference. To learn more about the program or to enroll, visit https://thegritandgracenation.org/

About Grit & Grace Nation:

Grit & Grace Nation is a 501(c)(3) leadership organization dedicated to preparing the next generation of female world changers. Through mentorship, curriculum, and community, we develop confident, purpose-driven leaders grounded in faith, family, and freedom. From middle school through college and beyond, Grit & Grace girls grow into leaders who impact their schools, communities, and the world.