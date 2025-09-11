Listen Live
Local

Turning Point USA Indiana Remembers Kirk

James Chambers, the state chapter president, said Kirk “championed free speech and faith.

Published on September 11, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Political Activist Charlie Kirk Reportedly Shot At Utah Valley University
Source: George Frey / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS — The president of Turning Point USA’s Indiana chapter says the memory of Charlie Kirk will continue to inspire students across the state following the conservative leader’s assassination this week in Utah.

James Chambers, the state chapter president, said Kirk “championed free speech and faith,” and that his influence reached millions of Americans — including thousands of young people in Indiana.

“Charlie’s values rubbed off on an entire generation,” Chambers said in a statement Friday. “This is a moment for Hoosier students to come together and remember the impact he had on all of us.”

Kirk, 31, was shot and killed Wednesday evening while on stage for a scheduled debate at Utah Valley University. The FBI has described the shooting as a targeted attack, though a suspect has not yet been publicly identified.

Kirk founded Turning Point USA in 2012 and led the conservative student organization for more than a decade, building it into a national platform for campus activism and political engagement.

To honor Kirk’s legacy, Turning Point USA’s Indiana chapter will hold a candlelight vigil Sunday at 8 p.m. at Dunn Meadow in Bloomington.

SEE ALSO

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
State Police
Local

Crash on I-65 Sends Indiana Trooper to Indy Hospital

Police barrier tape at crime scene
Local

Teenage Boy Shot in Northeast Indy, Police Say

Diego Morales Micah Beckwith
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Micah Beckwith’s Political Career Is Over

Photo From Karoline Leavitt Instagram with her at Lake Tahoe
15 Items
Politics

15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World

The Department of Homeland Security logo is seen on a law enforcement vehicle
Local

Indiana Investors Among Victims in $62.5M Fraud Case

In this photo illustration, the Powerball (Power Ball) logo...
Local

Powerball Jackpot Jumps to $1.7 Billion

Police lights at the scene of a shooting
Local

Man Killed After Vehicle Crashes into Indianapolis Home

Helen and Robin
Local News

Mother-Daughter Duo Score $150,000 Powerball Win

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close