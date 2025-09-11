Lebanon Man Dead with "Traumatic Injuries," Suspect in Custody
Lebanon Man Found Dead with “Traumatic Injuries,” Suspect in Custody
LEBANON, Ind. — A suspect is in custody after a 64-year-old man was found dead with “traumatic injuries” in Lebanon Wednesday.
The Lebanon Police Department said officers responded to a possible homicide at a home in the 500 block South West Street at around 6:45 p.m. There, they found the victim, Donald Bowers, dead at the scene.
Soon after, officers received a report of a possible suspect nearby. Police say a 36-year-old Lebanon man was taken into custody.
An investigation is ongoing. Police say there is no known threat to the public at this time.
- Lebanon Man Found Dead with “Traumatic Injuries,” Suspect in Custody
- Indianapolis 9/11 5k to Honor 24th Anniversary of Patriot Day
- Indy Man Convicted After Stomping and Punching His Son
- Police: Lawrence Officers Shoot Knife-Wielding Man, Man Later Dies
- Indiana Leaders React to Charlie Kirk’s Assassination
-
University of Indianapolis Student Found Dead in Apartment
-
Illinois Democrats Blame Indiana For Their Crime Problems
-
Tipton County Arrest Tied to Chicago Homicide
-
Arrest Made in Indy Double Murder Case
-
Charlie Kirk Fatally Shot at Utah Event, Suspect at Large
-
15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World
-
Crash on I-65 Sends Indiana Trooper to Indy Hospital
-
Teenage Boy Shot in Northeast Indy, Police Say