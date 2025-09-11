Lebanon Man Found Dead with “Traumatic Injuries,” Suspect in Custody

Listen Live

Charlie Kirk Has Been Fatally Shot at Utah Event
Lebanon Man Dead with "Traumatic Injuries," Suspect in Custody

The Lebanon Police Department has a suspect in custody in connection to a 64-year-old's murder.

Published on September 11, 2025

LEBANON, Ind. — A suspect is in custody after a 64-year-old man was found dead with “traumatic injuries” in Lebanon Wednesday.

The Lebanon Police Department said officers responded to a possible homicide at a home in the 500 block South West Street at around 6:45 p.m. There, they found the victim, Donald Bowers, dead at the scene.

Soon after, officers received a report of a possible suspect nearby. Police say a 36-year-old Lebanon man was taken into custody.

An investigation is ongoing. Police say there is no known threat to the public at this time.

