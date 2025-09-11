Lebanon Man Found Dead with “Traumatic Injuries,” Suspect in Custody

LEBANON, Ind. — A suspect is in custody after a 64-year-old man was found dead with “traumatic injuries” in Lebanon Wednesday.

The Lebanon Police Department said officers responded to a possible homicide at a home in the 500 block South West Street at around 6:45 p.m. There, they found the victim, Donald Bowers, dead at the scene.

Soon after, officers received a report of a possible suspect nearby. Police say a 36-year-old Lebanon man was taken into custody.

An investigation is ongoing. Police say there is no known threat to the public at this time.