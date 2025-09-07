Man Killed After Vehicle Crashes into Indianapolis Home

Source: Thinkstock/Evgeny Prozhyrko

INDIANAPOLIS — Officers say a man died after crashing into a home early Sunday on the north side of Indianapolis.

The crash happened on Delbrook Drive, in the Holiday housing addition, southwest of West 79th Street and Ditch Road.

The man was taken to a hospital in critical condition, where he later died. Police confirm no other vehicles were involved, and they are continuing to investigate the crash.