Listen Live
Local

Man Killed After Vehicle Crashes into Indianapolis Home

Published on September 7, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Police lights at the scene of a shooting
Source: Thinkstock/Evgeny Prozhyrko

INDIANAPOLIS — Officers say a man died after crashing into a home early Sunday on the north side of Indianapolis.

The crash happened on Delbrook Drive, in the Holiday housing addition, southwest of West 79th Street and Ditch Road.

The man was taken to a hospital in critical condition, where he later died. Police confirm no other vehicles were involved, and they are continuing to investigate the crash.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Illinois Gov. Discusses President Trump's Plans To Deploy National Guard Troops In Chicago
Tony Katz Today

Illinois Democrats Blame Indiana For Their Crime Problems

Tadijah Davis
Local

Arrest Made in Indy Double Murder Case

State Police
Local

Crash on I-65 Sends Indiana Trooper to Indy Hospital

Gubernatorial Candidate Abigail Spanberger Joins Labor Day Parade In Buena Vista, Virginia
The Tony Kinnett Cast

BET Co-Founder To Give Republican Winsome Earle-Sears’ Campaign $500K

Photo From Karoline Leavitt Instagram with her at Lake Tahoe
15 Items
Politics

15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World

Mayor-Elect Brandon Johnson Meets With Illinois Governor Pritzker
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Democrats Protect Violent Criminals, Not You

Close-Up Of Toy Hanging On Window
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Hamilton County Indiana Democrat Josh Lowry Is A Liar And A Fraud

Dead Baby
Local

Newborn Found Dead in East Side Indy Park

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close