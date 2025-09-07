Man Killed After Vehicle Crashes into Indianapolis Home
INDIANAPOLIS — Officers say a man died after crashing into a home early Sunday on the north side of Indianapolis.
The crash happened on Delbrook Drive, in the Holiday housing addition, southwest of West 79th Street and Ditch Road.
The man was taken to a hospital in critical condition, where he later died. Police confirm no other vehicles were involved, and they are continuing to investigate the crash.
- Man Killed After Vehicle Crashes into Indianapolis Home
- 9 Children, 6 Animals Rescued from Southern Indiana Home; 2 Arrested
- Indianapolis Man Sentenced to 65 Years for 2023 Murder at Auto Shop
- Fever Inch Closer to Playoff Berth with Win Over Chicago
- Hoosiers Dominate Kennesaw State 56-9, Move to 2-0
-
University of Indianapolis Student Found Dead in Apartment
-
Tipton County Arrest Tied to Chicago Homicide
-
Illinois Democrats Blame Indiana For Their Crime Problems
-
Arrest Made in Indy Double Murder Case
-
Musician Charged in Child Pornography Case
-
15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World
-
Complaint Filed Against Greenfield Medic
-
UIndy Professor Dies Days After Carmel Police Chase Crash