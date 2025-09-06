Listen Live
Local

Indianapolis Man Sentenced to 65 Years for 2023 Murder

Indianapolis Man Sentenced to 65 Years for 2023 Murder at Auto Shop

51-year-old Michael Coleman was convicted by a jury last month in the August 2023 murder of 47-year-old Sunny Gilbert.

Published on September 6, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Michael Coleman
Michael Coleman (IMPD)

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man has been sentenced to 65 years in prison for a murder two years ago at an auto parts store.

The fatal shooting happened on Aug. 19, 2023, at Wale’s Audio, located near the intersection of Hillside Avenue and East 38th Street, just west of North Keystone Avenue.

The victim, 47-year-old Sunny Gilbert, was able to identify the man who shot him before he succumbed to his injuries. Police then tracked a vehicle belonging to 51-year-old Michael Coleman in Anderson. He was arrested there.

Video footage from the auto shop also showed Coleman shooting Gilbert and then running away.

“With the victim’s powerful last words identifying the defendant as the shooter, our prosecutors were able to pursue justice on his behalf, convict Coleman and secure this considerable sentence,” Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears said in a statement released Friday.

Coleman was convicted last month after a three-day trial.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Local News - Crime Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Illinois Gov. Discusses President Trump's Plans To Deploy National Guard Troops In Chicago
Tony Katz Today

Illinois Democrats Blame Indiana For Their Crime Problems

Tadijah Davis
Local

Arrest Made in Indy Double Murder Case

State Police
Local

Crash on I-65 Sends Indiana Trooper to Indy Hospital

Gubernatorial Candidate Abigail Spanberger Joins Labor Day Parade In Buena Vista, Virginia
The Tony Kinnett Cast

BET Co-Founder To Give Republican Winsome Earle-Sears’ Campaign $500K

Photo From Karoline Leavitt Instagram with her at Lake Tahoe
15 Items
Politics

15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World

Mayor-Elect Brandon Johnson Meets With Illinois Governor Pritzker
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Democrats Protect Violent Criminals, Not You

Close-Up Of Toy Hanging On Window
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Hamilton County Indiana Democrat Josh Lowry Is A Liar And A Fraud

Dead Baby
Local

Newborn Found Dead in East Side Indy Park

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close