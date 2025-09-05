Indy Mayor Says Crime Is Down, Some Disagree

Source: The Office of Mayor Joe Hogsett / The City of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Mayor Joe Hogsett says Indianapolis is making progress on public safety, pointing to new data showing steady declines in violent crime. Not everyone agrees it is time to celebrate.

IMPD reports fewer shootings, robberies, and property crimes through the first eight months of 2025. The department says the downward trend has continued for the past five years. Chief Chris Bailey said every category is trending down, but added that how people feel about safety matters just as much as the numbers.

Hogsett echoed that message after breaking ground on the Indiana Fever’s new practice facility, located on the site of the old Marion County Jail. He said the city’s drop in violent crime reflects national trends and credited long-term investments in policing and prevention.

“I’m proud of IMPD’s work to make sure residents and visitors feel safe, especially downtown,” Hogsett said. “Unfortunate incidents can happen anywhere, but the overall direction is clear.”

Fraternal Order of Police President Rick Snyder pushed back, pointing to a double shooting early Friday morning on South Meridian Street. Two women were hospitalized after an argument with a man who pulled a gun and ran off.

“Indy still outpaces Chicago in homicides per capita,” Snyder posted on social media. “Politicians in charge would do well to stop celebrating and finish the work.”

He added that even though people regularly wake up to similar headlines in Indianapolis, they are told not to believe it.

Hogsett responded by defending the city’s progress. He said downtown remains a vibrant and safe place, and that criminal homicides have dropped by more than half over the past three years. He called that a reflection of the hard work of officers, support from the community, and a commitment to public safety.

City officials say there is still work to do, but they believe the numbers show Indianapolis is moving in the right direction.