Arrest Made in Death of Girl Found with Gunshot Wounds in Indy

Source: IMPD / IMPD

INDIANAPOLIS — After an extensive investigation, detectives with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) have apprehended 23-year-old Leon’ta Anderson in connection with the death of 2-year-old Harmoney Anderson on the northeast side of Indianapolis. The arrest was the result of a coordinated effort between IMPD, the U.S. Marshals Service, and the Chicago Police Department.

The case began on July 11th, 2025, when IMPD officers were called to a hospital where Harmoney had been brought in with what appeared to be gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The initial investigation led detectives to a home on Ralston Avenue, where Harmoney’s injuries were believed to have occurred. While two people were initially detained, they were later released pending further investigation. During the search of the home, detectives found and seized several guns as evidence.

After gathering additional information, detectives re-presented the case to the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office. On August 20th, an arrest warrant was issued for Leon’ta on the charge of neglect of a dependent resulting in death.

IMPD’s Violent Crime Unit tracked Anderson to Chicago, where he was apprehended on Thursday by U.S. Marshals and Chicago Police. Anderson is being sent back to Indianapolis to face charges.

IMPD Officer Tommy Thompson noted the tragedy of the case, saying, “The family is in a tough spot, grieving their loss while also dealing with the fact that a family member is now facing a charge of neglect resulting in death.” Thompson emphasized the importance of remembering victims, adding, “We always want to remember the victims in these cases and exalt their names.”