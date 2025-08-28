Source: Anadolu / Getty

Left Triggered By “Thoughts And Prayers”. We need to ensure the Left never win another election again. We need to ensure they’re out of power, and we need to ensure that people like that will never get a chance to children again.

Tony Katz:

You’ve seen the news reports, you’ve seen the videos. Two children dead, seventeen injured, children protecting children. That’s what took place in Minneapolis. Tony Katz, ninety three WIBC, Good morning, Good to be with you. You saw children stand in front of other children as this mentally ill man who thought he was a woman, opened fire, planned this out, wrote messages. Onto the firearms, the rifle, the shotgun, the pistol, three different weapons used. Wanted to go after children, wanted to kill Jews, wanted to kill President Trump. And of course, people will want to desperately leave out that this person was allegedly trans. When I say allegedly, I’m not saying that anything other than men cannot be women and women cannot be men, because men cannot be women and women cannot be men. So, he was a man, I should say, allegedly a woman, not a woman, A man who did this, a mentally ill man who had people in his life feeding into this mental illness. And as evil as this is… we have the sickness of those people who want to tell you, I’m sick and tired of hearing about thoughts and prayers. The Mayor of Minneapolis, Jacob Frey:

the absolute fraud that is Jen Psaki:

… who knew Joe Biden wasn’t up to the task.



And then there was. This from the former GOP chairman Michael Steele.



Michael Steele knows nothing. In order to stop the bad guy, one should be prepared to stop the bad guy. Every church, every synagogue, every place of worship, every school should have those people armed and at the ready to protect that place. Any place that doesn’t is wrong. Every gun free zone is wrong. I cannot get a firearm out of the hands of the bad guy. The only thing I could do is try to be prepared if that moment should come. A bad guy who wants to get the gun is going to make that happen. And if you tell me we can get all the guns, I’ll tell you can’t get all the guns. You can get them from the law-abiding citizens, you can’t get them from the criminals. Grown Ups need to be grownups, and that is recognizing the that in order to stop the bad guy, one should be prepared to stop the bad guy.

