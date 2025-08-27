Listen Live
National

Mass Shooting Reported at Catholic School in Minneapolis

Two Children Killed in Minneapolis Church and School Shooting, Police Say

Law enforcement sources confirmed the man died at the scene from a self-inflicted gunshot wound

Published on August 27, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

US-SHOOTING-MINNEAPOLIS
Source: TOM BAKER / Getty

MINNEAPOLIS — Police responded to an active shooter at Annunciation Catholic Church and School early Wednesday, two days after classes resumed.

Officers said a man in his early 20s fired multiple weapons, including a rifle, shotgun, and pistol, through a window during morning Mass. Two children, ages 8 and 10, were pronounced dead at the scene. Seventeen others were injured, including 14 children, two of whom are in critical condition.

Law enforcement sources confirmed the man died at the scene from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Authorities said he was not previously known to police.

First responders arrived shortly after 8:30 a.m., providing medical aid at the scene and transporting victims to local hospitals.

President Trump and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz both said they have been briefed on the shooting and added that they are praying for the kids and teachers.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Local News - Crime Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked Topic - National News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Blurred police lights.
Local

Tipton County Arrest Tied to Chicago Homicide

Reed Trattner's Vehicle
Local News

Complaint Filed Against Greenfield Medic

Jim Irsay Colts Owner
News

Report Reveals Jim Irsay’s Secret Overdoses Before Death

Photo From Karoline Leavitt Instagram with her at Lake Tahoe
15 Items
Politics

15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World

Crime Scene
Local

Arrest Made in Recent Monon Trail Assaults

Food & Drink

Food Network Names Best Pizza Joint in Indiana

Houston Texans v Indianapolis Colts
Local

Report: Late Colts Owner Hid Struggle with Relapse in Final Years

A photo of Todd Young speaking at an event in Indiana
Local

Indiana Senator Todd Young: “The Chinese Are Trying to Steal the Waterway”

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close