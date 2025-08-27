Listen Live
Local

New Mural in Indianapolis Honors Pacers Star Tyrese Haliburton

Indianapolis artist William Minion created the mural of Tyrese Haliburton on the side of the XG Groom Room barber shop.

Published on August 27, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tyrese Haliburton mural
Source: WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS — A new mural in downtown Indianapolis honors one of the city’s biggest sports stars.

Indianapolis artist William Minion created the mural of Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton on the side of local barbershop XG Groom Room off East Ohio Street.

Tuesday’s unveiling also kicked off Butter Fine Art Fair which starts Thursday.

“It highlights the heavy hitters, the people that inspire us to do what we’re doing,” Butter Fine Art Fair Director Deonna Craig told WISH-TV on Tuesday. “I always say that art can be infused anywhere, so public art like this is the perfect example of what we’re trying to accomplish when we highlight our artists, highlight our community.”

Minion’s mural is the third in the “Keeper of Culture” series, commissioned by Ganggang.

“We had our first muralist pass the torch to the third muralist,” said Craig. “There’s a bit of an age gap, so the wisdom that is instilled, one upon the other, is what we want to continue.”

The public will have their first chance to check out art pieces from over 50 different artists at the fair Thursday evening. All artwork is also for sale.

The Butter Fine Art fair goes from Aug. 28-31.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Joyful/Happy Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Blurred police lights.
Local

Tipton County Arrest Tied to Chicago Homicide

Reed Trattner's Vehicle
Local News

Complaint Filed Against Greenfield Medic

Jim Irsay Colts Owner
News

Report Reveals Jim Irsay’s Secret Overdoses Before Death

Photo From Karoline Leavitt Instagram with her at Lake Tahoe
15 Items
Politics

15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World

Crime Scene
Local

Arrest Made in Recent Monon Trail Assaults

Food & Drink

Food Network Names Best Pizza Joint in Indiana

Houston Texans v Indianapolis Colts
Local

Report: Late Colts Owner Hid Struggle with Relapse in Final Years

A photo of Todd Young speaking at an event in Indiana
Local

Indiana Senator Todd Young: “The Chinese Are Trying to Steal the Waterway”

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close