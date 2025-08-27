Fever Hammer Seattle 95-75, Improve Playoff Position
INDIANAPOLIS-Aliyah Boston’s 27 points and nine rebounds helped propel the Indiana Fever to a 95-75 victory over the Seattle Storm Tuesday night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
The Fever also improved to 20-18, which puts them at 6th in the WNBA standings. The top 8 teams make the playoffs. The Storm dropped to 20-19.
Also for Indiana, Odyssey Sims scored 22 points while Kelsey Mitchell added 21.
Fever guard Caitlin Clark (right groin) did not play for the 16th straight game. Clark has not played or practiced since getting injured July 15. She did, however, participate in Indiana’s pregame shootaround Sunday at Minnesota.
Indiana shot 51% from the field and outrebounded Seattle 42-21.
The Fever head to the west coast and face the 17-18 Los Angeles Sparks Friday night at 10 pm. You can hear the game on 93.5 and 107.5 The Fan.
- Winter in Indiana: Cold and Dry Conditions Expected
- Taxpayers First: Library Spending Scaled Down
- $19 Million Given to Indiana School Resource Officers; Only $13,000 for Bullying Prevention Programs
- Fatal Crash in Wayne County Claims One Life, Injures Two
- NWS: Rain Supposed to Arrive In Indiana Wednesday
-
University of Indianapolis Student Found Dead in Apartment
-
Don't Let Gavin Newsom Steamroll Indiana And The Rest Of The Nation
-
Indy Teacher, Composer Arrested on Child Exploitation Charges
-
Tipton County Arrest Tied to Chicago Homicide
-
Musician Charged in Child Pornography Case
-
Cracker Barrel Gets A Make Over & People Are NOT OKAY
-
15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World
-
UIndy Professor Dies Days After Carmel Police Chase Crash