Cracker Barrel unveils new logo after 47 years
Cracker Barrel has unveiled a new logo that drops the barrel and the man, part of a larger transformation plan to update its image and attract new customers.
The chain is also revamping its menu, commercials, and restaurants, angering some loyal fans who feel the changes are straying from its traditional roots.
“Anchored in Cracker Barrel’s signature gold and brown tones, the updated visuals will appear across menus and marketing collateral, including the fifth evolution of the brand’s logo, which is now rooted even more closely to the iconic barrel shape and word mark that started it all,” the company said in its announcement.
Despite mixed reactions on social media, CEO Julie Felss Masino insists that the renovations are well-received, with positive feedback from customers.
The company is also facing financial challenges, including a $5 million hit from tariffs on imported products in its retail shops, but investors remain optimistic with shares up nearly 8% for the year.
- Taxpayers First: Library Spending Scaled Down
- $19 Million Given to Indiana School Resource Officers; Only $13,000 for Bullying Prevention Programs
- Winter in Indiana: Cold and Dry Conditions Expected
- Fatal Crash in Wayne County Claims One Life, Injures Two
- NWS: Rain Supposed to Arrive In Indiana Wednesday
Cracker Barrel unveils new logo after 47 years was originally published on wbt.com
-
University of Indianapolis Student Found Dead in Apartment
-
Don't Let Gavin Newsom Steamroll Indiana And The Rest Of The Nation
-
Indy Teacher, Composer Arrested on Child Exploitation Charges
-
Tipton County Arrest Tied to Chicago Homicide
-
Musician Charged in Child Pornography Case
-
Cracker Barrel Gets A Make Over & People Are NOT OKAY
-
15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World
-
UIndy Professor Dies Days After Carmel Police Chase Crash