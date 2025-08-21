Listen Live
Business & Economy

Poll: Americans Worried About AI’s Impact

Published on August 21, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Multiple AI chips with abstract purple spheres and striped patterns floating in space, showcasing advanced digital innovation and technology design, 3d rendering.
Source: Phiwath Jittamas / Getty

A new Reuters/Ipsos poll shows most Americans see AI as a double-edged sword—powerful but packed with risks.

The survey found 71% of Americans fear AI will put too many people out of work permanently. The fear is that machines will quietly replace humans over time.

But jobs aren’t the only concern. It is also creating worry about politics, the military, and even love lives.

What the poll revealed:

  • Jobs at risk: 71% worry artificial intelligence could wipe out human work for good.
  • Political chaos: 77% fear deepfakes and fake news will fuel division.
  • AI in war: Nearly half oppose letting it pick military strike targets.
  • Energy drain: 61% are concerned about AI sucking up too much power.
  • Love and loneliness: Two-thirds worry people will choose AI “companions” over real relationships.
  • School debate: Americans are split on whether AI will help education.

At the same time, tech companies are racing ahead. Google, Microsoft, and Meta are all pushing artificial intelligence tools and building a massive equipment factory in Ohio.

For now, AI is everywhere—at work, online, and in our conversations. But as this poll shows, many Americans aren’t asking how we’ll use it. They’re asking what it might cost us.

SEE ALSO

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Blurred police lights.
Local

Tipton County Arrest Tied to Chicago Homicide

Reed Trattner's Vehicle
Local News

Complaint Filed Against Greenfield Medic

Jim Irsay Colts Owner
News

Report Reveals Jim Irsay’s Secret Overdoses Before Death

Photo From Karoline Leavitt Instagram with her at Lake Tahoe
15 Items
Politics

15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World

Crime Scene
Local

Arrest Made in Recent Monon Trail Assaults

Food & Drink

Food Network Names Best Pizza Joint in Indiana

Houston Texans v Indianapolis Colts
Local

Report: Late Colts Owner Hid Struggle with Relapse in Final Years

A photo of Todd Young speaking at an event in Indiana
Local

Indiana Senator Todd Young: “The Chinese Are Trying to Steal the Waterway”

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close