Poll: Americans Worried About AI’s Impact

A new Reuters/Ipsos poll shows most Americans see AI as a double-edged sword—powerful but packed with risks.

The survey found 71% of Americans fear AI will put too many people out of work permanently. The fear is that machines will quietly replace humans over time.

But jobs aren’t the only concern. It is also creating worry about politics, the military, and even love lives.

What the poll revealed:

Jobs at risk: 71% worry artificial intelligence could wipe out human work for good.

71% worry artificial intelligence could wipe out human work for good. Political chaos: 77% fear deepfakes and fake news will fuel division.

77% fear deepfakes and fake news will fuel division. AI in war: Nearly half oppose letting it pick military strike targets.

Nearly half oppose letting it pick military strike targets. Energy drain: 61% are concerned about AI sucking up too much power.

61% are concerned about AI sucking up too much power. Love and loneliness: Two-thirds worry people will choose AI “companions” over real relationships.

Two-thirds worry people will choose AI “companions” over real relationships. School debate: Americans are split on whether AI will help education.

At the same time, tech companies are racing ahead. Google, Microsoft, and Meta are all pushing artificial intelligence tools and building a massive equipment factory in Ohio.

For now, AI is everywhere—at work, online, and in our conversations. But as this poll shows, many Americans aren’t asking how we’ll use it. They’re asking what it might cost us.