Indiana Woman Charged with Plotting to Kill the President

A 50-year-old woman from Lafayette, Indiana, was arrested in Washington, D.C., for allegedly making death threats against President Donald Trump on social media.

Published on August 19, 2025

President Trump Holds Swearing-In Ceremony For Interim U.S. Attorney For D.C. Jeanine Pirro
Source: Andrew Harnik / Getty

WASHINGTON, D.C. — An Indiana woman has been arrested for allegedly making death threats against President Donald Trump.

US Attorney Jeanine Pirro announced on Monday that the woman was traveling from New York to DC and was arrested while plotting to assassinate the president.

“I just wanted to let you know here from the United States attorney’s office in D.C. that an individual by the name of Nathalie Rose Jones is now in custody, charged with two federal crimes for knowingly and willfully threatening to take the life of the president of the United States,” Pirro said in a video posted to social media.

Pirro confirmed that the 50-year-old Jones from Lafayette “is now in custody and will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law.”

“She did come from New York to Washington, D.C. and she has been threatening and calling for the removal of the president,” said Pirro. “And even worse, as she got to D.C. her threats were on Facebook and Instagram and she continued to call the president terrorists and was working to have him eliminated.”

The U.S. Secret Service is now investigating the case.

