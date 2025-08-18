Listen Live
Local

Seymour Man Charged in Murder of Ex-Girlfriend’s New Boyfriend

The Dearborn County Prosecutor's Office said Brent Wellman shot and killed Dennis Adams Jr. last week and then crashed his vehicle with him in the backseat.

Published on August 18, 2025

Brent Wellman
Brent Wellman (Dearborn County Jail)

DEARBORN COUNTY, Ind. — A man from Seymour has been charged with murder in the death of his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend.

Brent Wellman, 33, has also been charged with resisting law enforcement and felony firearm enhancement in the shooting death of Dennis Adams Jr. from Erlanger, Kentucky.

Dearborn County Prosecutor Lynn Deddens said the situation started Wednesday, August 13, when Wellman asked his ex-girlfriend if he could drop some things off at her property and if he could call later to wish their child a happy birthday. The woman said she would be home later because of work and that he could pick their child up from a relative in the morning.

The following morning, Adams Jr. left for work at around 4:45 a.m. About an hour later, someone called 911 saying there was a vehicle in front of their home with a driver covered in blood and another person in the backseat. The caller also reported hearing gunshots.

An officer responded to the area along U.S. 50. He said the driver wouldn’t answer questions and avoided making eye contact with him. When the officer called for help, the driver sped off.

A 911 caller then reported that the driver had crashed the vehicle somewhere down the road. When officers got to the scene, there was no one in the vehicle, which was registered to Adams Jr. Later, they found Adams Jr. dead in a wooded area with gunshots around his back and shoulder. Wellman was found later in a nearby creek wearing just his underwear.

Wellman is now being held at the Dearborn County Law Enforcement Center and was scheduled to appear for his initial hearing Monday morning.

