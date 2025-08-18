Listen Live
Local

Child Dies After Being Found Near Pond at Apartment

Child Dies After Being Found Near Pond at Northeast Indy Apartment

IMPD is investigating the death of a 3-year-old child who was found Sunday in a pond at an apartment complex on the northeast side of Indianapolis.

Published on August 18, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

INDIANAPOLIS — A death investigation is underway after a 3-year-old child was found in a pond at an apartment complex on the northeast side of Indianapolis.

Just before 7 p.m. Sunday, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to the 5600 block of Wyckfield Way. A woman there told police she had come home to find the front door of her apartment was open and her child was missing.

The mother said she then walked around the area looking for her child. Her and a neighbor then went to the pond to continue their search. The neighbor ended up finding the child unresponsive in the pond, pulled them out, and began administering CPR.

Officers then arrived and started conducting life-saving measures. The child was transported to an area hospital in critical condition, but was later pronounced dead.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office has identified the 3-year-old boy as Kamauri Williams.

According to IMPD Child Abuse investigators, the child’s father was home at the time of them walking out, but it’s unclear how the child was able to leave the residence.

Child Protective Services has been in contact with the child’s family.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Blurred police lights.
Local

Tipton County Arrest Tied to Chicago Homicide

Reed Trattner's Vehicle
Local News

Complaint Filed Against Greenfield Medic

Jim Irsay Colts Owner
News

Report Reveals Jim Irsay’s Secret Overdoses Before Death

Photo From Karoline Leavitt Instagram with her at Lake Tahoe
15 Items
Politics

15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World

Crime Scene
Local

Arrest Made in Recent Monon Trail Assaults

Food & Drink

Food Network Names Best Pizza Joint in Indiana

Houston Texans v Indianapolis Colts
Local

Report: Late Colts Owner Hid Struggle with Relapse in Final Years

A photo of Todd Young speaking at an event in Indiana
Local

Indiana Senator Todd Young: “The Chinese Are Trying to Steal the Waterway”

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close