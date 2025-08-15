Man Drowns in Lake Michigan at Marquette Park Beach
GARY, Ind. — The body of a man who drowned was recovered from Lake Michigan at Marquette Park Beach, near Gary, Wednesday evening.
Around 6:15 p.m., officers were called to this scene. The Indiana Department of Natural Resource said Friday that witnesses reported that 57-year-old Joseph Davis was by alone and struggling in chest-deep water before going under water.
Two people were able to pull Davis from the water, but they could not save him.
Conservation officers are investigating the drowning, but they say no foul play is not suspected. They also confirmed that earlier reports of a second person missing are inaccurate.
Officers say Davis died from asphyxiation.
- Taxpayers First: Library Spending Scaled Down
- 1 Dead, Multiple Injured from 3 Overnight Shootings Around Indy
- Fatal Crash in Wayne County Claims One Life, Injures Two
- $19 Million Given to Indiana School Resource Officers; Only $13,000 for Bullying Prevention Programs
- NWS: Rain Supposed to Arrive In Indiana Wednesday
-
University of Indianapolis Student Found Dead in Apartment
-
Don't Let Gavin Newsom Steamroll Indiana And The Rest Of The Nation
-
Indy Teacher, Composer Arrested on Child Exploitation Charges
-
Tipton County Arrest Tied to Chicago Homicide
-
Musician Charged in Child Pornography Case
-
Cracker Barrel Gets A Make Over & People Are NOT OKAY
-
15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World
-
UIndy Professor Dies Days After Carmel Police Chase Crash