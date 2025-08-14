Listen Live
Local

Deadline Extended to Clear Fountain Square Homeless Camp

The Indianapolis Office of Public Health and Safety has extended the deadline to clear a homeless encampment in Fountain Square as city leaders are still looking for alternative solutions.

Published on August 14, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Indy Homelessness
Source: Ryan Hedrick / WIBC Radio

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Office of Public Health and Safety has extended the deadline to clear a homeless encampment in Fountain Square with no new deadline set.

The original deadline for people at the encampment on Leonard Street to clear the area was scheduled for Monday, August 11, due to public safety concerns. Individuals living there were notified in late July that the camp would be shutting down.

Director of the Office of Public Health and Safety Andrew Merkley said OPHS is still working to get every person housed.

“We cannot move this challenge from one neighborhood to another or to other parts of the Fountain Square neighborhood,” Merkley said.

Merkley added that the public safety risk in the area has been mitigated after two people who presented a dangerous situation were recently arrested.

“The individuals who were committing crimes are still in custody,” he said. “The individual that fired a gun and the individual who was accused of animal cruelty.”

Merkley also mentioned the $10 million allocation to homeless initiatives included in the 2026 budget. It’s unclear though how that money will be used.

“When you look at the amount of funding that we’ve committed or contributed already to solving for homelessness, it’s quite clear that the administration is devoted,” said Merkley.

The number of tents in the area has decreased since last month. No new tents are allowed to go up in the area.

Updates on the homeless encampment are expected in the coming days. Homeowners in the area are hoping that the city acts swiftly in order to improve people’s safety.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Blurred police lights.
Local

Tipton County Arrest Tied to Chicago Homicide

Reed Trattner's Vehicle
Local News

Complaint Filed Against Greenfield Medic

Jim Irsay Colts Owner
News

Report Reveals Jim Irsay’s Secret Overdoses Before Death

Photo From Karoline Leavitt Instagram with her at Lake Tahoe
15 Items
Politics

15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World

Crime Scene
Local

Arrest Made in Recent Monon Trail Assaults

Food & Drink

Food Network Names Best Pizza Joint in Indiana

Houston Texans v Indianapolis Colts
Local

Report: Late Colts Owner Hid Struggle with Relapse in Final Years

A photo of Todd Young speaking at an event in Indiana
Local

Indiana Senator Todd Young: “The Chinese Are Trying to Steal the Waterway”

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close