New Delphi Docuseries Delves Into Tragic Murders of Teens
Former Indiana State Police superintendent Doug Carter, who was a key figure in the investigation of the Delphi murders, joins Kendall and Casey to talk about the new Hulu docuseries titled “Capturing Their Killer: The Girls on the High Bridge” about the murders of Abby Williams and Libby German.
Listen to the full interview here:
