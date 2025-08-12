Listen Live
New Delphi Docuseries Delves Into Tragic Murders of Teens

Published on August 12, 2025

Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter speaks...
Source: SOPA Images / Getty

Former Indiana State Police superintendent Doug Carter, who was a key figure in the investigation of the Delphi murders, joins Kendall and Casey to talk about the new Hulu docuseries titled “Capturing Their Killer: The Girls on the High Bridge” about the murders of Abby Williams and Libby German.

Listen to the full interview here:

