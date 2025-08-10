Listen Live
Fever Dominate Chicago Sky, End Two-Game Losing Streak

Published on August 9, 2025

Chicago Sky v Indiana Fever
INDIANAPOLIS –The Indiana Fever led by as many as 25 points on their way to a 92-70 victory over the Chicago Sky Saturday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Kelsey Mitchell led the Fever in scoring with 26 points and eight assists. The other double figure scorers for Indiana were Lexie Hull (17 points), Sophie Cunningham (16 points), and Aliyah Boston with 15 points. Natasha Howard had seven points and 10 rebounds for Indiana.

Rachel Banham was the leading scorer for the Sky with 11 points and Maddy Westbeld had 10.

It was the Fever’s first game since the team announced Aari McDonald and Sydney Colson would miss the rest of the season with injuries. Fever guard Caitlin Clark did not play in this game and has missed more than half the season with a groin injury.

The Fever improved to 18-14 with the win. The Sky dropped to 8-23 with the loss. The Fever had dropped the previous two games against Phoenix and Los Angeles before this win over Chicago.

The next game for Indiana is Tuesday night against the 8-23 Dallas Wings. Tipoff is at 7:30 pm on 93.5 and 107.5 The Fan.

