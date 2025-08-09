Listen Live
Local

Indiana Redistricting Proposal Sparks Political Debate

Published on August 9, 2025

Senator Mike Braun, R-IN, questions FBI Director Christopher Wray during a Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Commerce, Justice, Science, and Related Agencies hearing June 23, 2021 on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. The committee is hearing testimony regarding the proposed budget for fiscal year 2022 for the FBI. (Photo by Sarah Silbiger-Pool/Getty Images)
Source: (Photo by Sarah Silbiger-Pool/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana Governor Mike Braun is considering the possibility of calling a special legislative session to redraw the state’s congressional district lines.

This comes after Braun met with Vice President J.D. Vance and other top Republican state leaders to discuss the issue. The visit from Vice President Vance on Thursday, and a subsequent meeting with the governor, House Speaker Todd Huston and Senate President Pro Tempore Rod Bray, is part of a larger national push for redistricting in Republican-led states.

The potential changes in Indiana could make more districts competitive, though Republicans currently hold seven of the state’s nine U.S. House seats.

The idea is already facing opposition. Democrats have criticized the proposal as a “power grab,” and have accused the administration of attempting to “rig” the 2026 midterm elections. Former Governor Mitch Daniels has also weighed in, arguing against the move.

The state constitution calls for congressional maps to be redrawn every 10 years after a census, but a special session would allow for an earlier change. With Republicans holding a supermajority in the legislature, the final decision on whether to move forward with the proposal now rests with Governor Braun and state lawmakers.

