Police: Greenwood Deaths Ruled Homicide
GREENWOOD, Ind –Police now say the deaths of two people found in a Greenwood home are being investigated as a homicide.
Officers responded Monday morning to a welfare check in the 600 block of Greenway Street, near U.S. 31 and Smith Valley Road. Upon arrival, they discovered two deceased individuals inside the home.
The Johnson County Coroner’s Office identified the victims as 33-year-old Karon J. Clay and her 3-year-old son, Karter K. Clay.
After autopsies were completed Tuesday, police announced the investigation has shifted from a death inquiry to a homicide case. The Greenwood Police Department has not released further details due to the ongoing investigation.
This is a developing story.
