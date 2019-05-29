Indiana Driver Attempts to Jump Bridge ‘Dukes of Hazzard’ Style

(Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)

Police in Indiana are searching for a suspect who led officers on a wild chase before he tried to jump over a bridge in a failed “Dukes of Hazzard” style stunt, and then fled the scene on foot – one foot, to be exact, because he left his prosthetic leg behind!

IMPD said officers saw the man driving recklessly Sunday night and after trying to pull him over, the suspect nearly struck their patrol car. Officers continued to pursue the suspect, and as he approached a closed road where part of a bridge was out, but he attempted cross the bridge anyway in “Bo and Luke Duke” fashion.

“The driver refused the signs and warnings about the bridge and attempted to drive across… ‘Dukes of Hazzard’ style, but this is real life and not Hollywood,” officers wrote Monday in a Facebook post.

Police said the stunt clearly failed, with the car skidding and crashing into the exposed beams of the bridge. The man immediately got out of the car and fled, leaving behind a prosthetic leg with a Crocs shoe.

