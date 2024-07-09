Listen Live
Indiana Supreme Court Chief Justice Nomination Set for August

Published on July 9, 2024

A photo of the statehouse on a bright day

Source: (PHOTO: Abdul-Hakim Shabazz/WIBC)

On Wednesday, August 21, the Judicial Nominating Commission will vote to select Indiana’s next Chief Justice. The appointment of Chief Justice occurs every 5 years and is open to the press and public. The meeting will take place at 9:00 a.m. (Eastern) in the Supreme Court Conference Room, State House Room 319, 200 W. Washington Street, Indianapolis, IN 46204.

Chief Justice Loretta H. Rush will seek reappointment and has the support of her four colleagues. She was selected as Chief Justice in 2014 and reappointed in 2019. All current Supreme Court justices have been invited to share their thoughts with the commission during the meeting. The commission has asked the justices to speak about the qualities and attributes important in a Chief Justice.

At approximately 10:00 a.m., the commission will go into an executive session for discussion. Following the executive session, the commission will convene in a public session to vote on its selection of Indiana’s next Chief Justice.

