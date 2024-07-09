Woman’s Remains Found on Indy’s Southeast Side

INDIANAPOLIS–Police found a woman’s remains in the woods on the southeast side of Indianapolis Sunday morning. IMPD says they are now investigating that as a homicide.
Just after 10 a.m. on July, 7, IMPD Southeast District officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of South Keystone Avenue, near Prospect Street, on a report of “possible human remains” in the woods.
They say they found the woman’s remains not long after the report came in.
The Marion County Coroner’s Office will determine the manner and cause of death.
