Indiana Unveils $820,000 Signage in Downtown Indianapolis

Published on July 8, 2024

Signs, signs, everywhere a sign! Downtown Indianapolis now boasts three new large signs showcasing Indiana’s multiple slogans, splashed across several state government buildings. The signage came with a hefty price tag of about $820,000.

Back in 2016, the Indiana Economic Development Corp. (IEDC) rolled out signs featuring former Gov. Mike Pence’s slogan, “A State That Works.” Those signs cost around $300,000, which is equivalent to nearly $393,000 today.

The old signs have now been replaced with new designs by Indiana-based Signworks. Two signs flaunt the IEDC’s slogan: “Indiana For the Bold,” with letters standing nine feet tall and stretching over 120 feet. Another sign, showcasing the Indiana Destination Development Corporation’s (IDDC) slogan “IN Indiana,” has also been unveiled.

The cost to remove the old signage and install the new ones was about $580,000, funded by the IEDC’s Business Promotion and Innovation budget. The “IN Indiana” sign cost $240,848 and was funded by the Indiana Destination Development Foundation.

