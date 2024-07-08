Indiana Fever’s Caitlyn Clark Achieves Historic Triple-Double

Indiana Fever guard Caitlyn Clark made history on Saturday as the first ever rookie in the WNBA to record a triple-double.

Clark recorded 19 points, 13 assist and 12 rebounds in an 83-78 win over the New York Liberty in front of a sellout crowd at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The No. 1 pick in the WNBA draft was one rebound shy of a triple-double two games ago in an 88-82 road victory over the Phoenix Mercury.

“Obviously, it’s really cool,” Clark said. “My teammates have been finishing the ball really, really at a high rate. My assist numbers, that’s because of them.”

Caitlyn Clark becomes the first rookie in the WNBA to complete a triple-double in the league 🔥pic.twitter.com/oaM67AbxyZ — Betplay.io – Bitcoin Lightning Casino⚡ (@betplayio) July 7, 2024

Indiana coach Christie Sides was impressed by Clark and the fact that the Fever outscored the Liberty by 12 in the final period.

“Caitlin with a triple-double, my gosh, that’s incredible,” she said after the game. “Holding New York to 16 points in the fourth quarter, that’s huge for us. That’s the No. 1 team in the league.”

Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton was also impressed, taking to Instagram to comment on Clark’s exceptional performance.

“22 you special!!” Haliburton commented on Clark’s instagram post.

Clark, who wears No. 22, reached the triple-double in the 22nd game of her WNBA career. It was also the first triple-double in Fever history, going back to the launch of the franchise in 2000. Clark had 17 triple-doubles during her college career with the Iowa Hawkeyes.