WalletHub: Hoosiers in Ft. Wayne Are Responsible with Credit Cards

Published on July 3, 2024

American Express, Discover, MasterCard and Visa credit cards are displayed for a photograph in New York, U.S., on Tuesday, May 18, 2010.

Source: (Photo: Daniel Acker/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — If you live in Fort Wayne, you happen to live in one of the most responsible cities in the United States when it comes to handling your credit cards.

A study from personal-finance website WalletHub states Fort Wayne, Indiana makes the top five cut for cities in which credit card delinquency is increasing the least. Basically, that means Hoosiers in northern Indiana are making their monthly payments on time and don’t have to worry about the financial consequences.

However, several cities across the country are seeing major increases in credit card delinquency. Some of those cities are seeing delinquency bank reports increase by as much as 85-percent.

“The study was based on the change in the average number of credit cards delinquent from Q1 2023 versus Q1 2024,” says Diana Polk, WalletHub Communications Manager.

This is the breakdown from WalletHub:

Delinquency Reports Increasing the Most

1. Chula Vista, CA

2. Madison, WI

3. Garland, TX

4. San Francisco, CA

5. Lincoln, NE

6. Hialeah, FL

7. Honolulu, HI

8. Aurora, CO

9. Portland, OR

10. Laredo, TX

Delinquency Reports Increasing the Least

91. Richmond, VA

92. Minneapolis, MN

93. Norfolk, VA

94. Baton Rouge, LA

95. Memphis, TN

96. Fort Wayne, IN

97. Tulsa, OK

98. Detroit, MI

99. Washington, DC

100. Des Moines, IA

