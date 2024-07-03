IMPD: Two People Arrested for Tuesday Robbery and Shooting

INDIANAPOLIS – Indy Metro Police say two people have been arrested following a robbery and shooting that left one man hurt early Tuesday morning.
Officers found the injured man on a sidewalk on North College Avenue around 12:40 a.m. Tuesday. He was taken to the hospital in “serious but stable condition.”
Tips from community members helped IMPD find their suspects – 20-year-old David Tillman and a 17-year-old boy – inside an apartment. There, they claim they also found drugs.
Camera footage indicates that one of the two suspects had taken the victim’s gun, which led to a fight and, eventually, the shooting.
Tillman was apparently already wanted in Marion County for parole violations. He had previously been convicted of Rape and Criminal Recklessness with a Deadly Weapon.
-
Hammer & Nigel's Biden vs. Trump Presidential Debate Bingo Card
-
Three Arrested after Multi-County Pursuit on I-65
-
Porn Hub To Block Access In Indiana Once New State Law Takes Effect
-
Bryson Muir Has Been Found, Parents Taken Into Custody and Held Without Bond
-
New Study Reveals Best And Highest Ranking Colleges In Indiana
-
CRIT Awards Nominations are OPEN! Unless You're Jewish or Support Israel's Right to Exist
-
A new Buc-ee's will be less than 2 hours from Indy
-
Three Shot, One Killed in Early Saturday Shooting