Indiana Police Now Allowed to Use Chokeholds, New Use of Force Policy Explained

STATEWIDE — Police in Indiana now have to follow the same rules when it comes to using chokeholds on the job.

The Indiana Law Enforcement Academy has established a new use of force policy stating that chokeholds can only be used in a situation in which serious bodily injury could happen to an officer. The move was banned in 2020 by Indianapolis Metro Police after the death of George Floyd.

“Well, it’s the highest threshold (for deadly force) that we have,” says Tim Horty, executive director of the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy, “the standard is serious bodily injury, so if I push you in the chest is that substantial risk of serious bodily injury? Probably not, but if I come at you with a knife and there is an imminent threat of serious bodily injury you don’t have to wait until that individual plunges a knife in your chest to use deadly force.”

Horty tells WISH-TV the chokehold policy is based on “reasonableness” and is the result of standards established by Indiana state statutes, United States Supreme Court rulings, and Indiana case law.

There is a gray area when it comes to deadly force, says Horty. That’s why he felt it was necessary to establish a clear rule for all Indiana police officers.

Horty explains to WISH-TV, “if it were an easy standard then anyone could do it. That’s what makes this job so tough. That’s what makes it a difficult position for all of us. That’s why we think it’s important to have a standardized policy around the state so that every officer has a pretty fair idea of what is reasonable and what is not.”

The chokehold policy could change if new laws are created that would affect police use of force.

