Listen Live
Sports

Clark, Boston, and Mitchell All Make WNBA All-Star Team

Published on July 2, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Indiana Fever v Las Vegas Aces

Source: Ethan Miller / Getty

PHOENIX, AZ.—The Indiana Fever had three players selected to play in the WNBA All-Star game.

Caitlin Clark, Aliyah Boston, and Kelsey Mitchell all made the team. Boston and Mitchell are headed to their second All-Star game.

Clark has become the fastest WNBA rookie to surpass 100 points and 50 assists. She was also named the league’s Rookie of the Month in May.

Clark, Boston, and Mitchell will all play for Team WNBA against Team USA in the All-Star game on June 20. Tipoff is set for 8:30 pm.

Also on Team WNBA is Chicago Sky Forward Angel Reese, a rival of both Clark and the Fever. Reese has 11 straight double doubles which is a WNBA record.

RELATED TAGS

Local News - Sports Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Joyful/Happy Sentiment - Shocked

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Indiana Fever v Las Vegas Aces
John Herrick

Aces Stymie Fever in Las Vegas

Logo Photo Illustration
Kurt Darling

Porn Hub To Block Access In Indiana Once New State Law Takes Effect

IMPD
Kurt Darling

Indy Man Arrested For Raping Mother And Daughter In Their Home

Images of Bryson Muir
Ryan Hedrick

Family Uses Attorney for Police Communication; Silver Alert Continues

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks to the traveling press pool as Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff looks on, under the wing of Air Force 2 atBuffalo-Niagra International Airport on Saturday, May 28, 2022 in Buffalo, NY. Ruth Whitfield, whose funeral the Vice President and Second Gentleman attended earlier in the day, was one of ten people killed two weeks ago in what federal officials are calling an act of racially motivated violent extremism, by a white man, in the shooting of a supermarket in a historically black neighborhood of Buffalo, NY. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
Editorial Staff

VP Kamala Harris Has a New Catchphrase

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close