Listen Live
Local

Man May Have Been Shot by IMPD Tuesday, Suicide Note Found in Suspect’s Home

Published on July 2, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Gun in Vermont Street IMPD Shooting

Source: Indianapolis Metro Police / IMPD Social Media

INDIANAPOLIS — A Tuesday morning shooting in Indianapolis may have been an attempt at suicide, say police.

Indianapolis Metro Police responded to West Vermont Street near I-465 around 11:30 a.m. on a report of a person shot. The caller said they were shot by a white man wearing a white shirt. When police arrived, they found a white man wearing a white shirt, and he apparently pointed his gun at the officers.

“Officers utilized distance and immediately took cover behind nearby trees,” said IMPD Assistant Chief Michael Wolley at a Tuesday press conference, “officers told the suspect over sixteen times to drop the gun.”

Two IMPD officers fired their guns, but detectives don’t know for sure if the suspect was hit by police bullets or if he shot himself.

Assistant Chief Wolley explains, “the phone number of the initial caller belongs to the suspect. Detectives did not locate any evidence of another person shot other than the suspect. Detectives located a note inside of the house stating that the suspect planned to commit suicide.”

The man is still in critical condition.

Further updates will come from the IMPD Public Information Office.

RELATED TAGS

Local News - Crime Sentiment - Informed Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Severe Weather Chances
Ryan Hedrick

Severe Weather Likely Wednesday, Impact on 4th of July Possible

IMPD
Kurt Darling

Indy Man Arrested For Raping Mother And Daughter In Their Home

Images of Bryson Muir
Ryan Hedrick

Family Uses Attorney for Police Communication; Silver Alert Continues

The home where three men were murdered on LaSalle St. It is white with a typical porch and yard.
Staff

True Crime Tuesday: The LaSalle Street Murders

Indiana State Fair - The State That Grew Basketball Themed
Kurt Darling, Sascha Nixon

“Taste of the Fair” Menu Revealed for the 2024 State Fair

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close