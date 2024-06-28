Tucker Carlson Confronts “Gotcha” Reporter: “How Do They Get People This Stupid in the Media?”

It’s moments like this when we are reminded how much we miss Tucker Carlson on tv!

Tucker Carlson is going viral after he not only confronts but annihilates a woke reporter after she insinuates he is a racist.

Carlson was part of the Australia Freedom Conference this week. He spoke about the “great replacement theory,” Russia, and COVID mandates. At the end of his presentation, he opened up the floor for a Q and A.

An Australian Associate Press reporter was quick to start putting words in Carlson’s mouth before she even asked a specific question. “In the past you’ve talked about how white Australians, Americans, Europeans are being replaced by non white immigrants…”

Tucker respectfully corrected her, stating “I said native-born Americans are being replaced, including Blacks.”

She preceded to argue with Carlson about his own words, even claiming he said the exact words “4,000 times.” He attempted to explain the context behind the misquote, but she was not having it.

This is where things got interesting.

The reporter took a jump from immigration to a mass shooting in Buffalo, New York. Carlson, along with the rest of the crowd was baffled by the whiplash. “How do they get people this stupid in the media? I guess it doesn’t pay well. Look, I’m sorry, I’ve lived among people like you for too long. I don’t mean to call you stupid. Maybe you’re just pretending to be.”

Once again, the reporter took a quick turn aggressively asking if Tucker took responsibility for hate crimes. At this point, even the former Fox host had enough.

“I’m sorry, I’m trying to be charitable. I was, like, maybe you’re just pretending to be dumb. Now, I don’t think it’s an act.”

