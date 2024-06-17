Listen Live
IMAX Indy Announces Lineup on the State’s Largest Screen

Published on June 17, 2024

The IMAX Theater at the Indiana State Museum has revealed the remaining films in its 2024 Classic Film Series. The theater is known for its massive six-story-tall, 84-foot-wide screen which is the largest in the state. It offers viewers an immersive experience.

The lineup at the IMAX Theatre includes:

  • July 9: The Wizard of Oz (1939) – Celebrating its 85th anniversary in IMAX Digital Format.
  • August 13: Pacific Rim (2013) – The viewer’s choice Classics Film Vote runner-up.
  • September 17: The Godfather, Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone (2020).
  • October 29: Pan’s Labyrinth (2006).
  • November 5: V for Vendetta (2005).
  • December 17: The Thing (1982).
Neale Johantgen, Theater Manager, expressed his enthusiasm: “I love highlighting movies, old and new, that shine on the giant screen. Seeing these larger-than-life stories with a crowd in a theater adds so much depth to the experience. You notice details you never knew were there from watching at home. We can’t wait to share these six films with Indianapolis!”

For more details about IMAX, click here.

