Listen Live
Local

Listen: Indiana State Police Grapple with Durango Defects

Police say if this trend continues, they expect 40 more to fail, totaling around $3.9 million in unusable equipment.

Published on June 17, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

State Police Dodge Defects

Source: Indiana State Police / Submitted Photo

INDIANAPOLIS—Indiana State Police began replacing Dodge Chargers with Dodge Durangos. They ordered 516 Durangos valued at about $25.8 million, with 219 already in service. However, 39 Durangos have experienced mechanical failures because of faulty oil coolers.

Police say if this trend continues, they expect 40 more to fail, totaling around $3.9 million in unusable equipment.

“Imagine you call 911 and need help, and an Indiana State Trooper in one of these brand new vehicles is headed your way, and all of a sudden have this issue,” says State Police Captain Ron Galaviz.

Galaviz mentions that some cars have had mechanical issues because of a faulty oil cooler, which could cause serious engine problems or even leave troopers stranded on the road.

“That’s not sustainable,” Galaviz added. “Replacing engines every time this happens. We’re going to continue to utilize the equipment that we have available because that’s what the public demands.”

On average, replacing or repairing an engine takes four to eight weeks. This extended downtime severely strains fleet operations reduces confidence among State Police personnel in their vehicles and disrupts public service as Troopers have to switch to temporary pool cars for their daily tasks.

ISP Superintendent Doug Carter has spoken with a Chrysler representative and was not given a timeline to resolve the matter.

RELATED TAGS

Local News - Business & Economy Local News - Crime Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Zar Ni Myint mugshot
Kurt Darling

Fort Wayne Police Officer Shot By Burglar Thursday

Capitol Hill Trump
Producer Karl

Donald Trump makes surprise endorsement for Indiana Lieutenant Governor ahead of contested GOP convention

Nine Police Stabbed
Staff

Nine People Stabbed Outside Bar On Northwest Side

Senator Mike Braun, R-IN, questions FBI Director Christopher Wray during a Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Commerce, Justice, Science, and Related Agencies hearing June 23, 2021 on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. The committee is hearing testimony regarding the proposed budget for fiscal year 2022 for the FBI. (Photo by Sarah Silbiger-Pool/Getty Images)
Sascha Nixon

Beckwith Wins Republican Nomination for Lieutenant Governor

Kendall And Casey cover Image
Sam Meyer

Kendall And Casey

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close