Indianapolis To Be Final American City For Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour

INDIANAPOLIS— Indianapolis is set to be the last American stop on Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour.
She’ll be performing at Lucas Oil Stadium November 1st through November 3rd.
After that, Swift will head to Canada- ending the American leg of the tour.
The Circle City will be part of 152 shows in five continents for Swift.
-
Former Leader of Sin City Deciples Motorcycle Gang Sentenced to 17 years
-
Trump Found Guilty: Hoosiers Respond
-
Prosecutor Wants Delphi Suspect's Motion to Dismiss Denied, Issues With "Lost" Police Interviews Remain
-
Purdue Approves $187M Academic Hub for New Indy Campus
-
A new Buc-ee's will be less than 2 hours from Indy
-
UPDATE: Man Shot at Walmart in Camby Has Died
-
Two Shot on Cities Northeast Side, Cops Detain Mutiple in Connection
-
Indy Man Confesses to Murdering His Wife