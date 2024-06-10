Listen Live
Politics

What is Happening to Star Wars?

Published on June 9, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tony Kinnett joined Ethan on the show to talk about what’s going on with the new Star War’s television series. Listen to the segment below.

Ethan Hatcher:

“The original Star Wars was about good vs evil… and the people who are currently running Star Wars do not understand that.”

Listen to the full show here:

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST

Saturday Night On The Circle on Apple Podcasts

Saturday Night On The Circle | Listen to Podcasts On Demand Free | TuneIn

Saturday Night on the Circle (fireside.fm)

Listen to the discussion in full on the player above.

Catch the show in its entirety and older shows here:

Watch the show in its entirety on YouTube:

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Purdue in Indy
Mirror Indy

Purdue Approves $187M Academic Hub for New Indy Campus

Silver handcuffs on a crackled gray background.
Ryan Hedrick

Major Meth Bust Near Indy Airport Leads to Three Arrests

TOTOS
Editorial Staff

Couple Celebrates 57 Years Together After Wife Attempts to KILL Husband

Gavel and Scales of Justice
Wes Woodward

Former Leader of Sin City Deciples Motorcycle Gang Sentenced to 17 years

Gas Pump
Casey Daniels

A new Buc-ee’s will be less than 2 hours from Indy

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close