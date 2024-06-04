Herb Baumeister And The Haunting Past Of Fox Hollow Farm

Fox Hollow Farm, the infamous Westfield, Indiana property where Herb Baumeister allegedly murdered several men, has a grim past that can still be felt on the farm to this day.

Robert Graves, author of “The Horrors of Fox Hollow Farm: Unraveling the History & Hauntings of a Serial Killer’s Home”, lives on the property that once belonged to Baumeister. He joins the Kendall & Casey Show to discuss his book about the Herb Baumeister murders and the paranormal activity that he has encountered while living on the farm.