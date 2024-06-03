Listen Live
Under Half of 2024 Indy Homicides Still Unsolved, Dozens of 2023 Cases Cleared

Published on June 3, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS — Detectives in Indianapolis still have some work to do when it comes to clearing all of the current homicides in the city.

The latest monthly homicide report from Indianapolis Metro Police shows a total of 87 homicides, not including the fatal shooting at a Camby Walmart, which happened two days after the report was finalized and released.

So far, just 31 homicide cases have been clear, which is around 35-percent. Fifty-six homicides remain unsolved, says IMPD. You can always help police by calling the IMPD Homicide Office or staying anonymous with a call to Crime Stoppers.

While Indianapolis police have not cleared every 2024 homicide, they have added to the total number of homicides cleared, when you add in cases from 2023. IMPD says they have been able to clear 34 leftover homicide cases from last year.

Matthew Steele of Indianapolis was shot at a Walmart in Camby this past Sunday.

He has since passed away, but the shooting itself has not received any classification like criminal homicide. Non-criminal homicides are usually killings that were accidental, in self-defense, or have not yet been determined by the courts.

May’s monthly homicide report showed the total number of homicides in Indianapolis was down from last year. That information was not updated for this month’s report.

