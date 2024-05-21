Listen Live
The Only Way to Win is to Not Play the Game

Published on May 21, 2024

Ethan Hatcher:

So many connections between the political interference in the upcoming election and trying to sabotage Donald Trump and it’s not working out for the democrats. In fact, more often than not it is turning people in favor of Donald Trump.

The trials against Donald Trump are helping him by causing voters to sympathize with Donald Trump.

Listen to the show in full here:

